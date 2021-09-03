Advertisement

Sidharth Shukla passed away yesterday morning. He suffered a heart attack and was declared dead by the family doctor. He was rushed to the hospital by his family, but it was too late. As the post mortem reports are awaited from Cooper Hospital, netizens compare it to Sushant Singh Rajput case and raise questions on the hospitals. Read on for details!

As most know, Sushant was rushed to the same hospital after his body was found hanging by his housemates. Many allege there was foul play although the CBI has not declared its verdict yet. Questions were even raised when Rhea Chakraborty was allowed to see the body without family’s permission.

It is being reported that multiple rounds of autopsy were conducted by the medical officials in order to have enough evidence backing their verdict. It has already been reported that cardiac arrest was the reason behind death but detailed investigation was still underway. Sidharth Shukla fans are however upset that his body was taken to Cooper hospital.

Netizens draw a comparison with Sushant Singh Rajput case and raise questions on whether there is foul play involved in Sidharth Shukla death too.

“We dont believe #cooperhospital owned by #UddhavThackeray ..it is known as killer hospital..a normal man will be declared dead if needed here..#sifdarthshukla #SuspiciousDeathAgain,” a user wrote.

Another wrote, “Emerging young stars with no Bollywood background dies mysteriously. Conspiracy? How did Siddharth Shukla die? So far no concrete reason has come to the fore.After Sushant Singh many good artists death is raising a question mark.Why only one hospital? #CooperHospital #Sidharth”

How did Siddharth Shukla die?

A user said, “When things are to be manipulated,send the dead body to #CooperHospital.You are aware of the post mortem report of #SushantSinghRajput . I sense bad smell for the post mortem case of #SiddharthShukla too. #MumbaiPolice police and doctors of Cooper hospital are expert in this.”

Another questioned, “Why are all celebrities who die under mysterious circumstances taken to #CooperHospital ?”

Meanwhile, the funeral of Sidharth Shukla will take place in Oshiwara at 12PM today, as per latest reports.

