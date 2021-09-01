Advertisement

The much-awaited Pavitra Rishta 2 trailer has finally arrived. The trailer of the daily soap bringing back the memorable love story of Pavitra Rishta’s Manav and Archana. Ankita Lokhande has opened up about how Sushant Singh Rajput would have reacted if he knew she was doing the second season of the popular soap.

The new season of Pavitra Rishta will see Ankita reprising her role and Shaheer Sheikh will be seen playing the iconic role of Manav Deshmukh, which was previously essayed by a late actor Sushant and later by Hiten Tejwani. Since it was first announced fans have been extremely excited for the show to go on air.

During a press conference of the Pavitra Rishta 2, Ankita Lokhande was asked how Sushant Singh Rajput would have reacted should he knew that she was returning to her role in the popular show. As reported by Bollywood Bubble, she said, “Agar unko pata chalta ki main Pavitra Rishta 2 kar rahi hun, toh he would have been really happy. (If he knew that I am doing Pavitra Rishta 2, then he would have been really happy).”

The actress even recalled the last day of Pavitra Rishta. The 36-year-old actress said, “Mujhe yaad hai jab last din tha humhara Pavitra Rishta ka, aur maine usse kaha tha ke please last day hai ‘You should come’. Aur woh bina kuch soche samjhe, uska khudka pyaar Pavitra Rishta ke liye itna jyada tha, woh khud itna connected tha. I think hum dono ko banaya hai Pavitra Rishta ne aur woh aaya tha last day shooting par. (I remember it was our last day on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and I had requested him to come to the sets. And without even thinking for once, his love for Pavitra Rishta was so much, he was so connected to the show, I think Pavitra Rishta made us, and he came for the last day of the shoot.)”

Ankita Lokhande then concluded by saying, “Agar Sushant hota toh I am sure woh appreciate Karta (If Sushant was here, I am sure he would appreciate it).”

The actress shared the trailer of Pavitra Rishta 2 on her Instagram handle. The show starts on September 15 on ZEE 5.

