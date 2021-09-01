Palak Tiwari Reveals How Mother Shweta Tiwari Would React To Her Bold & Intimate Scenes, Says, “She Told Me It’s Your Career,

Advertisement

Palak Tiwari is one of the most awaited debutantes of the year 2021. The beauty already enjoys a huge fan following on social media and in a recent interview, she opened up on how her mother and actress Shweta Tiwari would react to her bold & intimate scenes. Scroll below to read the reaction.

In the same interview, Palak also opened up on being compared with mother Shweta.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Palak Tiwari revealed how her mother would react to her intimate & bold scenes and said, “She (Shweta Tiwari) is not controlling like that. The one thing I love about my mother is that she keeps telling me that this is your career, your decisions. I feel she trust me a lot. So, she told me it’s your career and you are smart enough to make your own call. But, I do go to her if I am at crossroads and she does suggest what she thinks is the best.”

On being compared with her mother Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari said, “I will not call it fear. I would say pride more than anything. I will feel proud to be her daughter. That has never really stopped or scared me, I feel very comfortable and I am okay with the comparisons as I have realised it’s inevitable. As long as I am not competing with my mother, she will never compete with me. She is my biggest cheerleader. That’s all that matters.”

Meanwhile, Palak is gearing up for the release of her Bollywood debut film Saffron: Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.

What are your thoughts on Palak Tiwari’s point of view on being compared with mother Shweta Tiwari? Tell us in the comments below.

