Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy’s horror-comedy The Bhootnii has been earning very low numbers at the box office, and in two days, it has not been able to reach even the 5 crore mark. In 48 hours, the film stands at a total collection of 2.22 crore net in India.

Sanjay Dutt’s Last Theatrical Release!

Sanjay Dutt’s last theatrical release at the box office was Shamshera, which also starred Ranbir Kapoor. The film was a disaster at the box office, earning only 42 crore in its lifetime!

The Bhootnii Box Office Day 2

On the second day, Friday, May 2, The Bhootnii earned 1.03 crore at the box office, which was a minimal drop from the box office, which brought 1.19 crore on the opening day.

Only 5% Of Shamshera!

Sanjay Dutt‘s horror comedy has earned only 5% of the total lifetime collection of his last Hindi disaster, Shamshera’s 42 crore. In two days, the period drama earned 20.75 crore at the box office. In fact, this is one of Sanjay Dutt’s weakest performances in the last few years!

Before The Bhootnii, the actor was seen in his Telugu debut Double iSmart and Tamil film Leo. He was also seen in a digital film, Ghudchadi! Sanjay Dutt’s last Hindi hit at the box office was Son Of Sardar, which arrived in 2012 and earned 105.03 crore.

About The Bhootnii

The film is rated 7.7 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the film says, “Written and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, based in the heart of St. Vincent College, the Virgin Tree is home to a spirit who awakens every Valentine’s Day in response to the longing for true love. This spirit is known to take souls away on Holika Dahan.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Retro Box Office Collection Day 2: Drops By 61%, Still Becomes Kollywood’s 6th Highest-Grossing Film In 2025

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News