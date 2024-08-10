Last year was one of the most successful years in recent times for the Indian film industry. Several films turned out to be huge hits at the worldwide box office. Among such big-money spinners were Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo and Rajinikanth’s Jailer. While both were highly successful in their theatrical run, there was a close battle between them. So, today, we’ll be revisiting the battle between the two biggest Kollywood superstars!

On this day last year, Jailer was released in theatres. So, today, it has completed a year since its big-screen release. It was directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, and upon its arrival, the film received positive reviews from critics. Apart from the critical acclaim, it also turned out to be a big commercial success and was a much-needed comeback for the superstar.

Rajinikanth struggled for a clean hit for years and finally got a blockbuster in the form of Jailer. In India, it did a business of 345 crores net, which equals 407.10 crores gross. In overseas, it earned a whopping 197.90 crores gross. Overall, it raked in an impressive 605 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

A couple of months later, after Jailer’s release, Thalapathy Vijay came with his highly-anticipated Leo. The film performed exceptionally well despite mixed reviews from critics. The stardom of Vijay and the buzz of LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) pushed the global tally up to 607.66 crores gross, thus surpassing the Rajinikanth starrer.

In overseas, Leo defeated Jailer by earning 204.10 crores gross. However, at the Indian box office, it lost to Rajinikanth’s film. In terms of start, Thalapathy Vijay clearly proved his domination as his biggie registered 44.24 lakh footfalls on day 1, thus defeating the Rajinikanth starrer (32.15 lakh footfalls) by a big margin.

In the longer run, Leo fell short of Jailer’s domestic collection by 3 crores as the former did a business of 342 crores net. In footfalls, too, Rajinikanth’s biggie enjoyed over 2.45 crore admits at the Indian box office, while Leo stayed lower than that.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Chak De India Box Office Revisit: Shah Rukh Khan’s Sports Drama, Made On A Budget Of 22 Crores, Went On To Gain 207% Higher Collections & A ‘Super-Hit’ Verdict!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News