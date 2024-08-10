Deadpool & Wolverine, despite having a shaky beginning at the Chinese box office, is holding strong there and has now surpassed Kung Fu Panda 4. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s crackling chemistry worked its charm on the audience, and Marvel proved there is no such thing as superhero/comic book movie fatigue. Scroll below for the deets.

Kung Fu Panda is one of the most successful animated film franchises, and the fourth installment, which came out earlier this year, was a commercial success, too. Jack Black once again lent his dynamic voice to Po the Panda, with Awkwafina joining the cast as Zhen, the Corsac fox. Po went up against the Chameleon in the latest movie, and as expected, the movie did not fail to charm the audience despite releasing at around the same time as Dune: Part Two.

Deadpool & Wolverine was one of the most anticipated movies this year, proving its worth at the box office. For the unversed, China is considered one of the largest film markets; hence, a significant amount of collections comes from there. According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, the Marvel movie came in strong at the 4th position at the beginning of the third weekend. The movie collected $1.2 million on 3rd Friday over 34K screenings. However, it has lost 19K screenings and faced a dip of 52% from last Friday.

The report revealed that Deadpool & Wolverine had reached the $52.1 million cume in China, surpassing Kung Fu Panda 4’s entire run in China. The animated feature collected $51.6 million at the Chinese box office. After surpassing Kung Fu Panda 4, the MCU movie became the 17th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID in China.

It has collected $325K in pre-sales for the third Saturday and will be playing over 7K screenings only. It has lost 27K screenings due to the arrival of two new local movies. Nevertheless, It is eyeing a $3 million-$5 million third 3-day weekend in China. Deadpool & Wolverine has earned $924.65 million globally, advancing toward the one-billion mark. It was released in the theatres on July 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

