Deadpool & Wolverine storm is wreaking havoc at the North American and global box office, but Twisters is also holding firm in the US as it reaches an important milestone. Glen Powell’s film has not seen a major dip at the domestic box office despite the competitions. Scroll below for the deets.

It is still in the second position on the domestic box office chart for August 2-August 4. Trap follows the disaster movie in the third spot, the fourth position is Despicable Me 4, and in the fifth position is Inside Out 2. The movie had an outstanding debut weekend and was received with reviews.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando, in his latest report, revealed the box office collection of Twisters at the North American box office. According to the report, Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones’ tornado-chasing movie scored a solid $2.6 million on Wednesday, registering the second biggest third weekend for live-actions of 2024 only under Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya starrer Dune: Part Two‘s $2.8 million.

Twisters faces the Marvel biggie Deadpool & Wolverine, which arrived in the theatres one week after its release. Despite the MCU movie’s release and other films such as Despicable Me 4 and Longlegs, the Glen Powell starrer only experienced a 38.5% drop from last Wednesday. The movie has crossed the $200 million mark in the US as it hits a $204.9 million cume.

The stand-alone sequel to the 1996 classic Twister is eyeing a $250 million run in the North American box office. In the international markets, the movie has collected $79.1 million only, bringing Twister’s worldwide collection to $283.97 million. The film was released in the United States on July 19 and collected a whopping $81.25 million on its debut weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

