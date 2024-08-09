Trap Box Office (North America): Passes A Minor Milestone Despite A Rocky Start, Eyes $35M+ Domestic Finish

Despite a less-than-impressive start at the box office, M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller, Trap, has waddled past a domestic milestone a week after it hit theaters.

The film starring Josh Harnett as a serial killer failed to rattle the box office as M Night Shyamalan’s movies have known to do at one time. Trap’s $15.6 million domestic debut was wedged between Shyamals’s last two movies. The filmmaker’s 2023 film A Knock at the Cabin made $14.1 million in early 2023, and Old raked in $16.8 million in 2021 during their opening weekend.

Trap, released on August 2, 2024, also debuted to mixed reviews, scoring C+ from CinemaScore and 54% on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite the hurdles, Trap has managed to surpass a minor domestic box office. This week, the film crossed the $20M mark.

According to The Numbers, as of Thursday, August 8, 2024, Trap sits at $ 20,736 265 at the domestic box office. Considering M Night Shyamalan’s last two films, A Knock at the Cabin and Old, finished their domestic theatrical run at $35M and $48M, respectively, Trap is potentially eyeing a $35M to $45M domestic finish.

Meanwhile, internationally, the film has earned $4.6M, bringing its worldwide total to $25M. Trap, which has a budget of $30M, will recoup the investment but would likely not make a substantial profit as Longlegs did at the box office.

The horror thriller Longlegs, released last month, had a much more successful run at the domestic box office than M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller. With a budget of $10M, Longlegs has so far earned over $68M domestically and another $16M overseas. Its global haul stands at $85M.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

