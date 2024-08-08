Let’s go back in time and investigate the possible outcomes inside the Star Trek world. Who knows, perhaps the series might have gone entirely in a different path if another actor had played Riker!

1. Michael O’Gorman: The Almost-Riker Who Quit Acting

Think of a Star Trek where Michael O’Gorman, not Jonathan Frakes, served as Riker’s face. It’s an idea worth considering. O’Gorman has a limited background in acting, having played quirky characters in a number of forgotten syndicated series, including Monsters and Miami Vice. Despite his short list of credits, O’Gorman was a serious contender for Riker.

In a memo dated April 13, 1987, from John Ferraro, Senior Vice President for Paramount Pictures, O’Gorman’s name appeared alongside other top contenders such as Gregg Marx and Ben Murphy. Ferraro’s memo indicated that O’Gorman was a “favorite” for the role of Riker, describing him as “an atypical choice but a good one.” The memo noted that while O’Gorman was not the usual pick, he had a certain charm that made him a standout option.

Despite this high praise, O’Gorman’s career didn’t quite take off as expected. He left acting a few years after his audition, and his IMDb page remains relatively short. About how his portrayal of Riker would have altered Star Trek history, one can only conjecture. Perhaps O’Gorman’s attractive looks and slight Dennis Quaid aura gave him a special edge in the part. Sadly, we’ll never know how his rendition of Riker would have compared to Frakes’ legendary performance.

2. Jeffrey Combs: The Trek Legend Who Almost Was

Jeffrey Combs is a beloved name in the Star Trek universe. His remarkable versatility has allowed him to inhabit numerous alien roles across four Star Trek series. Combs is particularly renowned for his roles as Weyoun in Deep Space Nine and Commander Shran in Enterprise. But before he became a Trek legend, Combs auditioned for the role of Riker.

In the DVD extras for Deep Space Nine Season 5, Combs candidly described the idea of him as Riker as “ridiculous.” He admitted that even at the time, he felt out of place for the role. Although Combs’ audition demonstrated his talent, he knew he wasn’t the ideal choice for the Riker role. Combs was self-aware, yet his passion for the Star Trek series and his resolve never wavered.

After his unsuccessful attempt at landing the Riker role, Combs continued to audition for other parts within the Star Trek universe. His persistence eventually paid off when he secured a role as an alien in the Deep Space Nine episode “Meridian,” directed by Jonathan Frakes himself. A month later, René Auberjonois, who directed another episode, remembered Combs and cast him in a role that required prosthetics, leading to Combs’ iconic portrayal of Weyoun. Combs’ journey from an audition for Riker to becoming a staple in the franchise is a testament to his passion and dedication to Star Trek.

3. Billy Campbell: The Beefcake Who Didn’t Command

Billy Campbell was a strong choice for Gene Roddenberry’s image of Riker, having gained recognition for his appearances in Dynasty and later The Rocketeer. Campbell looked amazing and had a great presence, so he felt like the ideal person to bring Riker to life. Roddenberry’s vision was for a Riker who embodied both charm and leadership, qualities that Campbell appeared to possess in spades.

However, Campbell’s audition didn’t quite hit the mark. Rick Berman, an executive producer on The Next Generation, recounted that Campbell was initially cast in the role but faced significant pushback. John Pike, the Paramount executive in charge at the time, felt Campbell lacked the “sense of command” necessary for the role. Berman admitted that Campbell’s audition wasn’t stellar, attributing his ultimate departure from the role to a less-than-ideal performance.

Though Campbell didn’t become Riker, he did make a memorable appearance in the TNG episode “The Outrageous Okona” as a charming space cowboy. While Campbell’s Riker moment was cut short, his brief stint in Star Trek offered fans a taste of his charisma. His role as a dashing space cowboy was a fitting nod to what could have been if he had taken on the Riker mantle.

The Legacy of “What-Ifs”

The Star Trek universe is vast and filled with “what-ifs.” Michael O’Gorman’s brief acting career could have taken a different trajectory with the Riker role. Jeffrey Combs, despite his initial self-doubt, eventually became a cornerstone of the Star Trek legacy. Even though Billy Campbell wasn’t the right fit for Riker, his magnetic personality had an impact on the Star Trek universe.

Although Jonathan Frakes’ portrayal of Riker is unquestionably legendary, delving into these “almost” Rikers offers us an insight into the myriad of other scenarios that might have impacted the Star Trek universe. The actors’ biographies highlight how casting is a dynamic process and how intricate the Star Trek universe is. Next time you watch Star Trek, remember that behind every iconic role, there’s a universe of what could have been, and these casting choices are just a small part of the galactic saga.

