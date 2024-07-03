Star Trek: Prodigy: Will There Be A Season 3 On Netflix?

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 has finally hit the screens after a long wait of almost two years. The new season is the result of a long and tedious campaign by the series’ fans, who brought the show back from cancelation.

Now that all 20 episodes of season 2 are streaming on Netflix, audiences have started demanding another installment of the hit animated series. But has Star Trek: Prodigy been renewed for a season 3? Here is everything we know so far.

Is There Going to be a Star Trek: Prodigy Season 3 on Netflix?

As of now, Netflix has not announced the third season of Star Trek: Prodigy. The renewal of the show will largely depend on the audience’s response to the second season. If Netflix finds the viewership numbers of the season decent enough, and the show spends a good amount of time among the Top 10 on the streaming platform, there will be a greater possibility of its return.

From the story point of view, the second season finale did in a way set up the third season. By the end of season 2, Admiral Janeway established a new Starfleet pilot program and assigned the Protostar Class USS Prodigy (NCC-80184) to a crew of newly promoted ensigns: Dal R’El, Gwyndala, Jankom Pog, Zero, Murf, Rok-Tahk, and Maj’el. The crew can head out on a new mission in season 3 under the leadership of Hologram Janeway.

When will Star Trek: Prodigy Season 3 be Released on Netflix?

If the series gets renewed in the upcoming weeks, it will still take a long time for Star Trek: Prodigy Season 3 to premiere. After the pre-production, the show will need heavy CGI work, which will take up quite a few months. Considering that there was a gap of almost two years between the first two seasons, the same trend is expected to be followed in the next installments. Hence, Star Trek: Prodigy Season 3 is likely to be released sometime in 2026, if it gets renewed by Netflix in the next few weeks.

What are the Creators’ Thoughts on Star Trek: Prodigy Season 3?

The co-creator of the series, Kevin Hageman, has shared a positive update about a possible season 3. In a recent interview, Hageman revealed that he is looking forward to the show’s continuation, in the form of a film, sequel, or a third season. “It’s been a while [since] we finished [season 2]. We don’t have offices anymore. We’re in our homes right now. I know that everyone in our crew, we had such a delight working on this show,” said the creator.

He continued, “I look forward to that day when we can make that call, we get a call from Alex Kurtzman [executive producer], and they’re like, ‘Netflix has an appetite [for Star Trek: Prodigy].’ Whether it’s an animated film, a sequel, or if it’s a third season. But to be able to call up our crew and actors, I know everyone who can would love to come back.”

