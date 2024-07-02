As fans enjoy watching the FX comedy-drama The Bear, there is one character almost everyone despises: David Fields. The chef, wonderfully played by actor Joel McHale, is the former boss of Carmy, who made his life a living hell.

After being tormented by his boss, Carmy finally finds the courage to stand up to Fields in the third season’s finale, telling him how he gave him panic attacks and nightmares. The latter, however, showed no remorse and told him that his tough behaviour made Carmy a better man. But do you know that the abusive boss is inspired by a real personality? Here is the real-life chef on which the character of David Fields is based in The Bear.

David Fields is The Bear in Based on This World Famous Chef

David Fields is based on American chef and restaurateur Thomas Keller. Actor Joel McHale made the revelation himself during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “I was portraying Chef Thomas Keller,” said the actor. However, he added that Fields is a dramatized version of Keller, and the real-life chef is not as bad as the show portrays him to be.

“I don’t think he is as awful as I was, but he does whisper at his employees,” McHale continued, joking, “He’s gonna be so happy I am saying these things and poison me if I ever meet him.” That being said, there are no accounts of Keller being an abusive person, but the high-stakes kitchen situation in the restaurant does lead to a stressful environment.

Chef Keller is known for his meticulous culinary skills and attention to detail. He owns well-known restaurants like The French Laundry in Napa Valley and Per Se in New York City. His achievements include multiple Michelin stars and prestigious honours like the James Beard Foundation Awards. Keller follows the philosophy of ‘Sense of Urgency,’ which asks his employees to push themselves to be focused and organized at their jobs.

Interestingly, Keller has a history with The Bear creator Christopher Storer, as the two collaborated on the 2013 documentary Sense of Urgency. The film, directed by Storer, showcased the high-paced activities at Keller’s kitchens, which always keep the employees on the edge.

