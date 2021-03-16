Joel Mchale’s kids won’t get to see dad’s new movie – because he’s not wearing any clothes for most of it.

The Ted star, Joel, who shares two teenage sons, Edward and Isaac, with his wife, Sarah, admits there was no family preview of the film, Happily.

“It’s like an episode of The Twilight Zone except with a lot of s*x… I’m half n*ked all the time,” Joel Mchale tells Live with Kelly and Ryan.

“It’s about a married couple – they’ve been together for 14 years and they act like they’re newlyweds all the time, and their friends hate them for it.”

In real life, the funnyman is about to celebrate a huge marriage milestone – he and Sarah will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary in July (21) – and he still can’t believe his luck.

“It’s great that she (Sarah) tolerates me after 25 years,” Joel quips. (LOT/WNVKR/KL)

