NICK JONAS has thrilled fans with a deluxe version of his latest album, SPACEMAN, featuring a new JONAS BROTHERS track.

The tune Selfish will feature among remixes of 2Drunk, Don’t Give Up On Us, and This Is Heaven, and another new tune, Dangerous.

The deluxe album dropped on Monday (15Mar21), and to support the release Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe and Kevin will host a fan chat via Instagram’s new live broadcasting tool, Live Rooms, this evening at 6 pm ET.

The trio will discuss its upcoming solo plans during the catch-up. Recently celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share that they will be announcing the Oscar nominations. The duo did so by sharing a cute video, which you can check out by scrolling down.

The two posted a video to share the information with their fans and followers. The nominations will be announced via global live screening on Monday, March 15.

Sharing the video, Nick Jonas’ wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas captioned it, “Hey @theacademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? Just kidding, love you @nickjonas! We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19 AM PDT! Watch it live on youtube.com/Oscars.”

