Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have one of the most talked-about love stories in the entertainment industry. Their relationship, which began as an exchange of messages on Twitter, quickly blossomed into something extraordinary. Despite their cultural differences, the duo found common ground in their shared values and love for family.

Their whirlwind romance led to a grand engagement in July 2018, followed by a spectacular wedding at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace later that year. The couple’s celebrations were a blend of Indian traditions and Western elegance. Today, they remain one of Hollywood and Bollywood’s most beloved power couples, often giving fans glimpses of their beautiful journey through social media and public appearances.

Priyanka Chopra talks about Nick Jonas and reveals five non-negotiable qualities she wanted in her husband

Priyanka Chopra has never shied away from sharing her candid thoughts on relationships. In a recent conversation with Harper’s Bazaar, she offered fresh insights into her journey before finding Nick Jonas. The actress, who has always been vocal about her personal experiences, admitted that finding the right partner took her a while. Speaking about her past, Priyanka revealed that she had been in relationships where dishonesty and mismatched priorities left her disheartened.

“The first was honesty because there were times in some of my previous relationships when dishonesty hurt me. The second was that he had to appreciate the value of family. Third, he had to take his profession seriously because I take mine very seriously. Fourth, I wanted someone creative and with the imagination to dream big with me. And fifth: I wanted someone with drive and ambition, like I did,” Priyanka Chopra revealed.

Priyanka acknowledged that her search for the right person was not always smooth. “You’ve got to kiss many frogs until you find your prince,” she quipped. Ultimately, it was Nick Jonas who checked all the right boxes. Initially, PC did not have very high hopes of getting married to Nick Jonas because she wanted a family, and given their age gap, she assumed Jonas wouldn’t. Nonetheless, the two married and welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy in 2022.

