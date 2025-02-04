Today is World Cancer Day 2025. This day is vital to spreading awareness about cancer and encouraging people to focus on prevention and treatment. Many Bollywood celebrities have fought this disease. Some faced great challenges but still won the battle. Here are seven Bollywood stars who survived cancer.

1. Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with stage four metastatic cancer in 2018. She shared her feelings in an Instagram post. She said she was ready to fight and had the support of her family and friends. The actress went to New York for treatment. After a few years, she became cancer-free.

2. Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in August 2020. A few months later, he announced that he had defeated the disease. In his post, the actor shared a note about his journey and said the past weeks were very hard for him and his family. In the same post, he stated that strong people get the most challenging battles.

3. Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala is also a cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. After some time, she recovered and now raises awareness about cancer. She also wrote a book about her struggle.

4. Tahira Kashyap

Tahira Kashyap, who is the wife of Ayushmann Khurrana, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. Doctors found DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) with high-grade malignant cells in her right breast. She received treatment and became cancer-free. Last year, she started her career as a director.

5. Mahima Chaudhry

Mahima Chaudhry survived breast cancer. She revealed this in 2022 through an emotional video. Anupam Kher posted the video on Instagram. He called her a “hero” for her bravery.

6. Kirron Kher

Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, which is a type of blood cancer. She was diagnosed in the year 2021, and Anupam Kher shared this news with the public. Kirron Kher continued working on her reality show while receiving treatment.

7. Rakesh Roshan

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan fought throat cancer. Doctors diagnosed him with an early stage of squamous cell carcinoma in 2019. His son, Hrithik Roshan, shared the news on Instagram. He said his father was the strongest man he knew. Rakesh Roshan remained in high spirits during his treatment.

These Bollywood celebrities showed great courage. They proved that cancer can be beaten, and their journeys inspire many people to stay strong and hopeful.

