Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the finest filmmakers in Indian cinema. He has delivered some of the most successful and beloved cinematic gems over the years. His 2005 release, Black, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, is considered one of the best Bollywood films ever.

In the wake of the movie’s 20th anniversary, fans took to social media to demand its return to the big screen, similar to SLB’s other magnum opus, Padmaavat, which is re-releasing in theatres soon.

A recipient of three National Awards, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black has completed 20 years. Amid the re-release of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat, fans are also eager to watch Black on the big screen again. Several netizens took to social media to voice their demand. One wrote, “As Padmavaat is re releasing in a few days, I feel that another movie that should be coming to the theatres once again is BLACK”

“We need black to be re released!!! That masterpiece,” another added. “When will black be re released? #SanjayLeelaBhansali when do we get to see this movie again in theatres,” a third remarked. One said, “I WANT BLACK TO COME TO Theatres pleassssseeeee” while another added, “Petition for Black to be re released in theatres #SanjayLeelaBhansali #AmitabhBhachchan #RaniMukherjee”

When will black be re released? #SanjayLeelaBhansali when do we get to see this movie again in theatres — shriya (@alisha1302002) February 4, 2025

I WANT BLACK TO COME TO Theatres pleassssseeeee — Shriya Kanojia (@KanojiaShriya89) February 4, 2025

As Padmavaat is re releasing in a few days, I feel that another movie that should be coming to the theatres once again is BLACK — aleena (@aleena_112000) February 4, 2025

We need black to be re released!!! That masterpiece🔥🔥 — Rani (@rockykirani) February 4, 2025

Meanwhile, SLB’s Padmaavat is set to re-release on February 6, 2025. Fans are super excited to watch the director’s masterpiece unfold on the big screen for the second time. The movie was originally released on January 25, 2018, and stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Ranveer Singh as Allauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Rawal Ratan Singh.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: When Akshay Kumar & Shah Rukh Khan Both Were Warring To Star In This Thalapathy Vijay Remake – Guess Who Won The Fight?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News