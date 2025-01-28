Sanjay Leela Bhansali redefined Indian cinema with his magnum opus, Padmaavat, in 2018. The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, set new benchmarks with its grand visuals, lavish sets, exquisite costumes, and unforgettable music. The cast showcased phenomenal performances that elevated the cinematic experience of Padmaavat.

The movie earned immense critical and commercial recognition and became one of Bhansali’s most ambitious ventures. The mesmerizing storytelling and unparalleled visual grandeur make it one of the finest Bollywood movies ever. Nearly 7 years after its release, Padmaavat is all set to hit Indian cinemas again. The movie will return to theatres with a grand re-release on February 6, 2025.

Padmaavat earned a staggering ₹560 crores at the box office in 2018, making it the second-highest grosser of the year and cementing its legacy as a historic blockbuster. These incredible numbers reflect the cinematic magic created by Bhansali’s vision. Every frame of the movie was a visual masterpiece, from its breathtaking opening scene to its gripping climax.

The film showcased the legendary tale of Rani Padmavati with Deepika Padukone’s graceful portrayal making it one of the most iconic characters in Indian cinema. Adding to it, Ranveer Singh’s menacing performance as Alauddin Khilji brought the story to life and did complete justice to the epic.

This exciting announcement of Padmaavat’s re-release on February 6, 2025, has sparked massive anticipation among audiences, giving them another chance to relive the timeless charm of this cinematic masterpiece on the big screen.

