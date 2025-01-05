Deepika Padukone turns a year older today (January 5). Over the span of her glorious film career, she has established herself as one of the reigning female superstars of Bollywood. Thanks to her versatile acting chops and a magnetic screen presence, the actress has been a stellar crowd-puller for all of her fans. She has also ruled the roost when it comes to the box office for the past 2 years. Here is looking at 3 box office records, which makes her the undisputed queen of Indian cinema.

2023 Was Her Year

2023 was undoubtedly Deepika Padukone’s year. The actress was part of films like Pathaan and Jawan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Both the films were blockbusters, earning around 500 crores at the box office. Thus, she came to have a total of 1000 crores under her belt in 2023.

Queen Owning The 4000 Crore Record Like A Diva

Deepika Padukone has not only delivered 3 1000 crore club worldwide films in the form of Pathaan, Jawan, and Kalki 2898 AD, but she also owns a record of a jaw-dropping 4000 crores. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress’ Indian box office collection of 30 films, along with her latest release, Singham Again, comes to a total of 4000 crores. The exact amount stands at a whopping 4120 crore.

Deepika Padukone’s Mammoth 10,000 Crore Box Office Collection

Deepika Padukone also holds a record of 9808 crores gross collection worldwide. Thanks to the box office collection of her past 30 films. At the same time, this is a true blue milestone for any actress which will be difficult to beat for her contemporaries. Now, with her last release Singham Again acquiring a lifetime of more than 200 crores, she has entered the 10,000 crore club officially.

Now, if that does not spell success, we do not know what else does. Her bankability and box office stronghold remains consistent with each film. Here’s hoping that Deepika Padukone’s fans always get more such milestones to celebrate.

