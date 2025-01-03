Raveena Tandon is a versatile actress proficient in both dramatic and comic roles. She ruled the screens and the hearts of millions in the 90s, and it was natural for her to gain some crazy fans in the process. She also encountered some kooky fans and once shared a crazy incident in an interview. Keep scrolling for more.

There are several stories of fans going crazy and doing weird things that annoy the stars at times. For example, Kartik Aaryan was stalked by a female fan who framed a photograph of her with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor as a married couple. She reportedly took the photograph and stood below his house, claiming they were married. Similarly, Raveena had to face a murkier fan who also thought she was married to him.

A few years back, Raveena Tandon shared a few incidents that concerned her, and she called them crazy and scary. The actress revealed there was once a crazy fan who was convinced that he and the Mohra actress were married. In addition to that, her kids were his kids and not her husband Anil Thadani’s.

Raveena Tandon told ETimes, “There was this fan from Goa who was convinced that he was married to me! He would send me vials of blood through courier; he would send letters written in blood and obscene photographs. He was absolutely sure that he was married to me and my kids were actually his kids. It was really crazy and scary.”

She also shared an incident where a fan assaulted her husband, and Raveena had to call the police. The actress said, “And then there was another person who had landed up on my gate. He would just sit outside my house. Once, when my husband Anil was leaving his car, a big stone was thrown at him! These are two incidents when I had a close call with fans. We had to call the cops because I was scared for Anil’s safety.”

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon will appear in Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome to the Jungle.

