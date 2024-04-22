Raveena Tandon has been the OG mast girl of Bollywood. When she drenched in that yellow saree in Tip Tip Barsa Paani, even a little Ranveer Singh had to leave the sets since the actress made everyone stare at her stunning appearance.

However, very few people know that Raveena was not the OG choice for Mohra. It was Divya Bharti, the lead actress in the film. In fact, she even started shooting for the film, but unfortunately died in an accident.

After Divya Bharti’s death, Raveena Tandon stepped in her shoes for the film, and the rest, as they say, is history. However, what went behind the making of this history is not known. It was the other actress in the film, Poonam Jhawer, who once revealed how things rapidly changed after Raveena stepped in.

In an old interview with Bollywood Thikana, Poonam, who played Suniel Shetty‘s love interest in the film revealed, “Jab Mohra kar rahe the to mera role tab bahut bada tha. Tab Divya Bharti kar rahi thi ye film. Wo thodi si shooting kar bhi chuki thi lekin Divya Bharti ki death ke baad vaccuum ho gaya tha ki ab kaun heroine usme aaye. Unko phir replace kiya gaya. Jab Raveena Tandon ki entry hui to mere role mein bahut saara edit ho gaya.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya (@bollywoodtriviapc)

Poonam had no qualms accepting the fact that Divya Bharti would have taken the film to another level if she had been alive. “Main shoot nahi kar paayi Divya Bharti ke saath, lekin main baithi bahut unke saath. Humlog ne dinner saath mein kiya, baatein bahut ki, acchi dosti ho gayi thi hamari. Last last ke din the jab wo gayi uske ek dedh mahine ke pehle ki hi baat hai. Bahut acche dost ban gaye the. Jab wo gayi bada dukh hua. Bahut pyaari thi wo ladki aur wo hoti to is film ki baat hi kuch aur hoti,” the actress said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕒𝕣𝕤𝕙 – 𝔻𝕚𝕧𝕪𝕒 𝔹𝕙𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕚 (@arsh_divyabharti)

Poonam was loved for her appearance in the song Na Kajre Ki Dhar from Mohra. Interestingly, she was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s OMG: Oh My God in 2012.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Clip On “Azaadi Gareebi Se, Corruption Se…” Goes Viral Amid Lok Sabha 2024 Elections; Jaaved Jaaferi Says, “Time To Revisit…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News