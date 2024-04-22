Lok Sabha Elections in India began on April 19 and will continue till June 1 in seven phases. Bollywood celebrities have always had a huge influence on fans. Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Deol, Hema Malini, and Arun Govil have used their power and joined politics. Jaaved Jaaferi, an AAP candidate in the 2014 elections, has now shared an impactful clip from Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, along with a strong message. Scroll below for all the details!

Jawan is a 2023 action film directed by Atlee. It starred Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role alongside Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra. The film revolves around a prison warden recruiting inmates to commit outrageous crimes, which sheds light on corruption and injustice in society.

In the viral clip from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan can be heard saying, “Jo aap har jagah karte ho, sawaal… aata, dal, chawal, sabun kharidte waqt, kitni ungli karte ho aap. ‘Ye aate me milawat toh nahi hai, ye chawal me kankar toh nahi hai. Ye sabun jhaag toh achi dega na. Chota sa pen kharidte waqt kitni ghisa piti karte ho. Har waqt, har sawaal ke liye.”

Shah Rukh Khan continues, “Apni sarkar chunte waq, ek sawaal nahi puchna, bilkul nahi. Meri demand hai, ye ungli. Ghar, paisa, jaat paat ke wajah, jo aapse vote mangne aaye usse sawal pucho.”

SRK then motivates viewers to ask the politicians how what they would do for their children, their education, job opportunities and for the development of the country. “Agar meri ye demand puri karoge toh azaadi aapko milegi. Azaadi gareebi se, anyay se, corruption se,” he concludes.

The video was resurfaced by Javed Jafferi on his Twitter/X handle amid the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. He captioned it, “The influence and impact of cinema, especially in a country like India, can never be undermined. Time to revisit this scene and its relevance.”

Take a look at the post below:

Time to revisit this scene and its relevance.#india #elections #vote #cinema #movies pic.twitter.com/TGeJOmdIg1 — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) April 21, 2024

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki (2023). He has Pathaan 2, Jawan 2, Tiger vs Pathaan, and King in the pipeline.

