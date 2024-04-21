Parineeti Chopra is currently enjoying rave reviews for her performance in Amar Singh Chamkila. In the Imtiaz Ali-directed film, she plays Diljit Dosanjh‘s on-screen wife. The actress is getting honest and exposing the dark side of Bollywood, as she claims there are camps and favorites! Scroll below for all the details.

Pari has seen many ups and downs in her career. She is the cousin of global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, but that didn’t make anything easy. Her filmography includes successes like Golmaal Again and Kesari, but also many underperformers, including Namaste England, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and her last release, Mission Raniganj. Her latest film, Amar Singh Chamkila, premiered on Netflix on April 12, 2024.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Parineeti Chopra blames favoritism in Bollywood for the lack of work opportunities. She shared, “I am just saying that there are camps, there are circles, there are favorites. Two people who are similarly talented, who can bring the same thing to the table, one will be a favorite, and one will be not, and the one who is not will lose the work opportunity, which is why I really urge that this becomes a meritocracy.”

Parineeti Chopra urged directors and producers to cast her if she brings the same amount of talent to the table as their favorite stars because she doesn’t want to lose it as she doesn’t have a relationship with them or isn’t in their “camp” or “clique.”

Previously, Parineeti had spoken about being bad at the PR games. She claimed most castings take place at Bollywood gatherings and big parties, which she often misses.

On the personal front, Pari tied the knot with the Indian politician and member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Raghav Chadha. She also confessed to following politics only after their relationship began.

