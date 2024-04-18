Sandeep Reddy Vanga films often create an uproar over their controversial content. Before Animal, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh was brutally slammed for its misogynist approach. Actor Adil Hussain, who played the medical college dean, also recently confessed that he regrets being a part of the romantic film. It has now gone well with the filmmaker, and below is his brutal reaction.

In a recent interview on the AP podcast, Adil said he had not read the script before filming Kabir Singh. To add to that, he had not even seen the Telugu version, Arjun Reddy. The film may have turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office, but Hussain left the theatre mid-way as it made him feel small as a human being.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacts to Adil Hussain’s remarks on Kabir Singh

Adil Hussain saying Kabir Singh is the only film he regrets doing in his career has irked director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He took to his Twitter/ X and reacted, “Ur ‘belief’ in 30 art films didn’t get as much fame to u as ur ‘regret’ of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did 👏 I regret casting u,knwing that ur greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I’ll save U from the shame by replacing Ur face with AI help👍 Now smile properly.”

Netizens were impressed with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s reaction. Many slammed him for being unable to take criticism well.

A user wrote, “Seriously? Are you mad? Why you can’t handle criticism?”

Another trolled, “@imvangasandeep here’s the AI version of you triggering the toxic critics!”

A comment read, “Vanga bro grow up and start taking criticism in good way..no one is you enemy..chill”

“Sir, Why can’t you handle criticism…Not everybody likes everyone work…There are haters of Sholay and DDLJ too…So Kabir singh and Animal too can have,” a comment read.

Kabir Singh Box Office Collection

Kabir Singh was a super duper hit at the box office despite massive criticism. It grossed a total of 278.24 crores. Shahid Kapoor also scored the highest-grossing solo film of his career.

