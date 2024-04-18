Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 in Mumbai. He was found hanging in his Bandra apartment. A lot of conspiracy theories and gossip circulated on the internet shortly after his untimely demise. Dibakar Banerjee, who worked with SSR for Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, now expresses his disappointment. Scroll below for all the details!

Sushant allegedly took the drastic step days after his breakup with actress Rhea Chakraborty. However, Father KK Singh and his family were not convinced that we would commit suicide. They filed an FIR against the actress, and the CBI took over the deat,h case. During the investigation, a drug angle was also exposed, and many Bollywood as well as TV celebrities were under interrogation.

Dibakar Banerjee was unhappy with news coverage around Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Dibakar Banerjee shared that he stopped watching the news because the only discussion was about his cause of death. He added, “I couldn’t see anybody around mourning him. All I could see was people trying to find out spicy gossip. So, I had to walk away from the situation. Nobody was saying that ‘We are missing Sushant’. Nobody was talking about how despite being an outsider he acted in television and finally made his debut in movies.”

Dibakar Banerjee wished his fans would have held a special screening of Sushant Singh Rajput movies. He concluded, “Everyone was just speculating about the conspiracy, who gave drugs to Sushant, who murdered him. Where is that condolence meet? Where is the retrospective on his films? Sushant Singh Rajput has become a gate to misery borne.”

Sister Shweta Singh Kriti’s recent interview

SSR’s sister, Shweta Singh Kriti, recently unveiled her book Pain – A Portal to Enlightenment. While promoting the same, she appeared at Beer Biceps and spoke about moving on after the unfortunate tragedy.

Last month, she also revealed details of her conversation with CBI. Shweta wrote on Twitter/ X, “Just wrapped up a discussion with CBI. They’ve assured us that all case details will be disclosed soon. With thorough investigation in progress, every angle is being scrutinized to ensure airtight results. #AgenciesFastTrackSSRCase”

