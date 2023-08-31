On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a heartfelt post for him, saying the pain of losing him just keeps growing deeper, with every passing day.

Shweta took to photo-sharing platform and shared a video montage with unseen photos of Sushant with the family. Remembering the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story fame actor, in the Reel video, Shweta is pointing at the adorable childhood photos of them in an album, wherein she can be seen tying rakhi to Sushant Singh Rajput.

In the video, Shweta Singh Kriti is seen saying: “Hame hamesha Gudia-Gulshan bulaya jata tha ghar me. Kabhi bhi kuch bhi karna hai to saath me milke ham karte the.”