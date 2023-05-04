Disha Patani made her big Hindi debut in 2016 with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. With her grand entry, over the night the actress got the title of ‘National Crush’ from the masses due to her ravishing and enchanting beauty. Playing the pivotal role of Priyanka Jha, the girlfriend of MS Dhoni played by the late Sushant Singh Rajput, with just a small screen time in the film, Disha ruled over the hearts of the audience. As the film is all set to re-release on 12th May 2023, the actress has expressed her delight.

Marking the big re-release of her film, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Disha Patani shared the poster on her social media and wrote –

“Very grateful for this one❤”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Project K, Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and an upcoming next with Superstar Surya.



