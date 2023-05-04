After the disastrous box office run of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan announced taking a year-long break from acting in November 2022 to spend more time with his family. Aamir was supposed to be starting shooting for RS Prasanna’s Campeones remake, but instead, he revealed that he’s only going to produce with Sony Pictures India and not act in it. However, six months after the announcement, Khan is once again in the news for sparking reports of his next project.

The rumour mills have it that Aamir is flying down to Hyderabad to meet with Telugu producer Allu Aravind to have a talk with him about upcoming projects. This might hint at Ghajini 2. Keep on reading to get the scoop!

While things have been kept quite under wraps, rumours are buzzing that Aamir Khan has met with Allu Aravind for the second time in three months, hinting at their possible collaboration. Aamir’s team hasn’t shared any information, but a source close to the actor revealed to PeepingMoon, “Aamir Khan is discussing a project with producer Allu Aravind of Geetha Arts, and they met last week again for the same. They have discussed several project ideas and are eager to work together. But at this point, it is just a mere conversation, with no concrete development so far.”

Going further in the conversation, the insider further mentioned that while there might be several projects lined up for Aamir Khan and Allu Aravind, the source believes Ghajini 2 is one of them. The source shared, “Aamir and Allu Aravind have met on numerous occasions during the last 4-5 months. However, everything has been kept so secretive that nobody is aware of what is actually cooking. Ghajini 2 is definitely one of the projects under consideration, but it’s not yet certain what the other projects are. When things fall into place, we might learn about some developments, but for the time being, it’s all been kept under wraps.”

Ghajini was one of the superhit films of Aamir Khan’s career, where the actor played Sanjay Singhania, an eminent businessman suffering from anterograde amnesia, in the revenge remake drama of 2008. Aamir’s brilliant performance was appreciated across the nation. It was first made in the down south starring Suriya as Sanjay Ramasamy.

Well, what are your thoughts if Aamir Khan returns to the screens with Ghajini 2? Let us know!

