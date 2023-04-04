Aamir Khan is on a break and has left fans wondering what will be his next film. Now buzz suggests that the actor is very keen to sign an action flick next. After Laal Singh Chaddha’s debacle, Aamir has been very picky about his next film and taking his time. He reportedly even walked out of the Hindi remake of Campeones (a Spanish film) at the last minute, stating he wanted some time with his family.

Mr Perfectionist seems to have decoded a new way to success after witnessing Shah Rukh Khan’s massive comeback at the box office with Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan. YRF’s next action-thriller, Tiger 3 also seems like a blockbuster in the making. So, Aamir has reportedly reached out to Aditya Chopra for the next instalment of the Dhoom Series.

Aamir Khan took a break after Laal Singh Chaddha performed disastrously at the box office. He even walked out of the Campeones remake which was to be directed by Shubh Mangal Saavdhan fame RS Prasanna as he was not sure about the genre of the film. However, the actor maintained that he just wanted to spend time with his family, hence the break.

As per an exclusive report by ETimes, Aamir Khan is playing upon the idea of his Dhoom 3 characters Sahir and Samar. He has already discussed it with Aditya Chopra to take the take Dhoom series forward with his idea. A source quoted, “Aamir has always been very good with action and you can see that in films like ‘Dhoom 3’; ‘Ghajini’, ‘Sarfarosh’ and ‘Ghulam’. He took a break in between as he didn’t want to repeat himself with similar content. But now, Aamir is keeping an eye out for a script which will present him with an opportunity to do thrilling action.”

It seems Aamir Khan has cracked the code for the time being and is now for a comeback with an action film, just like Shah Rukh Khan did with Pathaan. Even most of the upcoming Bollywood biggies are action flicks including Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, Shah Rukh’s Jawan and Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

