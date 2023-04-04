Celebrated Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr AKA Iron Man celebrates his birthday today (April 04, 2023). As the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Tony Stark turns a year older, here’s looking back at the time he was bowled over by a Bollywood performance.

Back in 2010, Robert Downey Jr opened up about watching Lagaan. The Iron Man could not stop praising Aamir Khan’s acting chops and described him as “extraordinary”.

In an interaction with Bombay Times, Robert Downey Jr had said: “I happened to see Lagaan and believe Aamir Khan was extraordinary.”

Interestingly, another big name from Hollywood had once heaped praise on Lagaan. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn said that Lagaan is one of his favourite Indian films of all time. “Many. Lagaan is probably my favorite,” he tweeted in response to a fan asking if he had seen any Indian film.

As for Robert Downey Jr, the actor had also talked about his wish to visit India and even spoke a little about Bollywood in the same interview. “India is a land waiting to happen for me and I would love to visit it as soon as I get a chance. All that comes to mind when I hear of this country is diversity, vibrancy and Bollywood boogie,” he had said.

Robert Downey Jr celebrates his 58th birthday today. Ardent Tony Stark and Iron Man fans have been waiting for an update ever since the character breathed his last in Avengers: Endgame. The actor made the most of April Fool’s Day and pranked fans like no other.

Taking to social media, he posted a morphed screenshot of a news article. The headline read: “Robert Downey Jr. to star alongside Robert Downey Jr. as Robert Downey Jr. in ‘Robert Downey Jr. the Robert Downey Jr. story’.” Alongside it, he captioned: “Catch me at the local bakery…”

Well, it was a prank that hit home for his loyal fans, who are now eagerly awaiting his return to the multiverse.

