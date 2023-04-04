A new twist has greeted American Idol season 21, and no one saw this one coming. It has to do with the contestant who created quite a buzz on social media recently, Yes, it’s Sara Beth Liebe. The young singer recently made quite a shocking decision to end her music career on the show. Her statement made Judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan speechless. Katy Perry was visibly stunned, despite being trolled online.

American Idol season 21 aired on March 19 2023. The three judges, Katy, Luke and Lionel, have gone through the first round of the audition process. The contestants are giving their best to impress the judges and the audience with their musical skills. While the trio liked Sara’s voice, Katy behaved awkwardly after learning about her personal life. Scroll on for more details.

For the unversed, Katy Perry and Sara Beth Liebe’s interaction during the first audition round of American Idol did not go well. The contestant introduced herself to the judges and said she was 25-yr-old and a mother of three kids. That blew away the Roar singer’s mind, and she pretended to faint upon listening to those words. When Sara said, “If Katy lays on the table, I think I’m gonna pass out,” Katy replied to it instantly and said, “Honey, you have been laying on the table too much.” This did not go well with the viewers, and netizens trolled her for mom-shaming Sara.

Sara Beth Liebe opened up about the incident later on social media. She said that she was embarrassed and hurt when Katy Perry mom-shamed her.

But now she has decided to take things into her own hands. As per PageSix, Sara announced it would be her last performance during the Sunday night episode. She said, “This opportunity is really rad, but this is actually gonna be my last performance ’cause my heart’s at home. So I’m gonna get home to my babies. They kinda need me. So thank you.” While Lionel and Luke needed time to process everything, Katy tried changing Sara’s mind. She said, “Sara Beth, I know life is scary. I also know that it’s easier to walk away than to be rejected. Remember that self-love is just as big as motherly love. Don’t leave the competition.”

Sara Beth Liebe quit the competition anyway, leaving Katy Perry in shock.

