Conversations around s*xual harassment and consent have very evidently amplified after the ‘Me Too’ movement gained momentum around social media. Even celebrities from both Hollywood and Bollywood opened about the s*xual encounters they faced in this movement. People became more aware and vocal. But did you know there was a time when Katy Perry had to face the brunt after she kissed an American Idol contestant who was a teenage boy without his consent?

Advertisement

The singer faced a lot of backlash and there was a huge outrage on Social Media. Most of the netizens were against this entire episode and slammed Katy for doing so. Well, the singer even had to apologise for this act. Keep scrolling further to know more about the reaction of netizens.

Advertisement

During the audition, 19-year-old Benjamin Glaze revealed to the three judges – Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry that he had never kissed Anyone. Hearing this Perry asked him to come to her and, after letting him kiss her on her cheek, tricks him and kisses on his lips. This act is not being seen in a good light by people on social media.

While one wrote, “Imagine if a 33-year-old male artist tricked a 19-year-old female auditioner into a kiss like Katy Perry just did with that teenage guy. Would we all think it was cute?” another wrote, “Anyone else watching Idol feel like Katy Perry pressured that poor kid into letting her kiss him on the cheek and violated him by planting one on his lips? Would not have been okay for a male celebrity to do to a young girl.” Check out the tweets below.

Imagine if a 33 year-old male artist tricked a 19 year-old female auditioner into a kiss like Katy Perry just did with that teenage guy. Would we all think it was cute? #AmericanIdol — CraigMTD (@craigmtd) March 12, 2018

Guy auditions for Katy Perry on new American idol having apparently never kissed a girl and Katy calls him over. pic.twitter.com/vRTqDv47hD — Internet Palace (@InternetPalace) March 12, 2018

PS ~ just to prove this isn’t a liberal hating a conservative thing (at least not only) Katy Perry forcibly kissed an American Idol contestant after he said he was waiting to kiss the right person. This shit is not okay. — Horsewoman of the Apocalypse (@cakesandtacos) February 21, 2021

While being a judge on American Idol, Katy Perry has sexually assaulted a young contestant (he had never kissed a girl & wanted to wait, & on live camera she made him kiss her), sexually harassed several, & openly sabotages any woman she's jealous of. This isnt a good endorsement https://t.co/JufGfaeIh9 — Liberal, Not Lefty (@liberalnotlefty) August 4, 2020

All you females that think Katy Perry did nothing when she kissed an American Idol contestant without his consent, please keep that same energy when a 38-year old male judge on a TV show kisses a 19-year old female contestant without consent. — juice (@rsvptemple) March 17, 2018

Why is there double standard when a guy kisses a girl without her permission it's sexual harassment but when Katy Perry kisses an American Idol contestant without his permission it's OK? — Christopher Beahan (@Christo23454731) March 25, 2018

As if someone needed any more proof that Katy Perry is poisonous. Katy Perry kisses American Idol contestant – but he wasn't happy https://t.co/Af8IUAh9C7 — Hira Najam (@hiranajam) March 16, 2018

wtf katy perry literally made this boy kiss her on american idol i'm so unconfortable and it was his first kiss — dakota ☻ (@dakiswack) March 13, 2018

As you can see, Netizens were really very upset with Katy Perry over what she did with that 19-year-old contestant. What are your thoughts about her act?

Must Read: Dwayne Johnson To Go Against Warner Bros & Produce Man Of Steel 2?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube