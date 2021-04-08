Khloe Kardashian gave a kick-a** reply to the trolls who have been trolling her for a recently deleted unedited picture wearing a leopard print bikini. Reportedly, the reality tv star was furious over her leaked picture and wanted to get it removed from social media. The 36-year-old is breaking her silence in a long Instagram post. Read to know more.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Khloe captioned it, “PS Yes I did a live to show you all this isn’t photoshopped 😝”.

Khloe Kardashian shared a topless picture and a video where she’s flaunting her hourglass figure with a long note in which she discussed her insecurities and why she wouldn’t want the unedited now-deleted picture on social media.

“Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered. The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared — regardless of who you are,” Khloe wrote.

Take a look at the post here:

Reacting to Khloe Kardashian’s post, her mother Kris Jenner commented and wrote, “Khloé you are the kindest most loving, most supportive, most beautiful heart I have ever known, and I adore you and am so proud of you…. you are an inspiration to all of us and I appreciate and love you each and every single day. Thank you for teaching the rest of us to be kind and to not judge…. you are one of a kind…. what a blessing you are. You are a gift. ❤️🙏”

Kardashian-Jenner’s support each other through thick and thin and rightly so!

What are your thoughts on Khloe Kardashian’s clarification on the whole unedited bikini picture fiasco? Tell us in the comments below.

