Zack Snyder’s Justice League seems to have made people forget that the original 2017 version exists too. While the Snyder Cut was the talk of the town, what also came to the limelight was Joss Whedon’s alleged abusive behaviour on the sets of the films. The most recent name to have popped up who suffered at the hands of the filmmaker is Gal Gadot. The actor has now come out if that really happened.

For the unversed, Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in both the 2017 original version and Zack Snyder’s Cut Of Justice League, was the first actor to call out Joss Whedon and his alleged abusive behaviour. Fisher most recently gave an interview to a leading portal and stood by the same allegations. What was a twist was a source narrating Gal Gadot’s ordeals on the sets where she played Wonder Woman. Read on to know everything you should and also what Gadot has to say about the same.

As per a much viral report on Hollywood Reporter, Ray Fisher has stood strong on his comments about Joss Whedon and has multiple things to add to the same. But what caught the attention is a source talking about Gal Gadot aka Wonder Woman and her tug of war with Joss. It was said that Gal was not comfortable with the dialogues given to WW and wanted to approach Whedon regarding the same.

When she disagreed to mouth the lines, Joss Whedon started threatening Gal Gadot of ruining her career. Not just that, he even criticised her Patty Jenkins drama that brought Gal to the limelight. The report further also claims how Whedon was bad mouthing about the actor when she wasn’t around. He would say that he can make her look stupid on screen.

All of these revelations turned out to be massive, and everyone was hooked to see what Gal Gadot had to say about all this. When the portal approached her she said, “I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner.”

Meanwhile, in the past, Gal had cleared that she did not have an amazing experience on the sets of Justice League (2017). She had also revealed that she testified in the investigation that began after Ray Fisher’s allegations against Joss Whedon.

