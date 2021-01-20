Gal Gadot led Wonder Woman 1984 hit the worldwide box office during Christmas period amid huge expectations. The film was expected to revive the cinema business and do something that Tenet couldn’t do. However, due to the second wave of COVID-19 in several countries and even the USA’s situation getting worse, the film got affected badly.

Advertisement

While this film was never expected to cross the first part if it touched $500 million, it would’ve been a fair result. But fate didn’t approve it and the film is struggling to touch even $150 million mark right now. Yes, we are talking about global business.

Advertisement

Another fact that makes us sad about Wonder Woman 1984‘s business is that it has proved to be weakest grosser of DCEU. Although most of the films in DCEU have done amazing business a couple of films like Shazam! and Birds Of Prey remained below the mark. However, no film has done as low as WW84. This is when in a normal situation, the film was made to create records. Let’s take a look at the business of all DCEU films so far according to Box Office Mojo.

1) Man of Steel



Year: 2013

Box Office: $668 million

2) Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice



Year: 2016

Box Office: $874 million

3) Suicide Squad



Year: 2016

Box Office: $746 million

4) Wonder Woman



Year: 2017

Box Office: $821 million

5) Justice League



Year: 2017

Box Office: $658 million

6) Aquaman



Year: 2018

Box Office: $1,148 million

7) Shazam!



Year: 2019

Box Office: $366 million

8) Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn



Year: 2020

Box Office: $202 million

9) Wonder Woman 1984



Year: 2020

Box Office: $142.5 million (so far)

Directed by Patty Jenkins, the film stars Gal Gadot along with Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal among others.

What are your thoughts on the bad performance of Wonder Woman 1984? Let us know in the comments section

down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood and Box Office related updates.

Must Read: Black Panther 2: ‘King’ Chadwick Boseman To Get A Respectful Tribute, Here’s What The Makers Are Planning

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube