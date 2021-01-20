While being hailed up for the success of his film Pieces Of Woman, Shia LaBeouf found himself marinated in controversy from head to toe when his former partner FKA Twigs filed a strong lawsuit against him and accused him of ‘extremely’ abusive behaviour. While Twigs continues to voice her battle through various platforms, seems like LaBeouf is now finding support finally. As per reports his co-stars from the popular Netflix project have now spoken in his support and below is all you need to know.

Hell broke loose on Shia LaBeouf when recently FKA Twigs accused his of abuse. In her lawsuit, the manner of abuse is defined as strangulation, beatings, intentionally infecting her with an STD and not just that but also threatening her to go on a stray dog shooting spree in the car. The accusations have led to many losses for the Transformers star. Reportedly he has become a blacklisted actor now.

Standing in his support are now his Pieces Of Woman co-stars Ellen Burstyn, Vanessa Kirby and director Kornél Mundruczó. Burstyn, while talking about Shia LaBeouf as per We Got This Covered, called him a tender person. She confirmed that he was respectful to her and a sensitive man. She said, “He was always very respectful to me. I could feel him. He’s a tender person. There are other aspects to him, but I can feel his sensitivity. So, I liked working with him. I had only a good experience with him. And then the rest of his problems, I will leave to somebody else to talk about or deal with.”

Vanessa Kirby chose to be tight-lipped about the complete row and defined her dynamic with Shia LaBeouf a ‘professional experience’ Director Kornél Mundruczó had a lot to say. Calling it a serious allegation, said, “These are serious allegations, and they are hard to read. My heart was filled with sorrow and sadness to read all of the accounts. And I feel all humans should feel to come forward and tell their stories. And I stand with them.”

