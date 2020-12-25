We know Shia LaBeouf for his roles in the Transformers movies and as a Disney child star. Did you know that Marvel Studios was considering Shia LaBeouf for a superhero role prior to his s*xual battery lawsuit controversy? For the unversed, LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs has filed a lawsuit against him for s*xual and emotional abuse.

Advertisement

Twigs and LaBeouf met on the set of Honey Boy, the actor’s well-received autobiographical film. According to FKA Twigs, Shia LaBeouf abused her physically and verbally. Not just that, she claimed that the actor also knowingly infected her with STD in an effort to control her in the relationship.

Advertisement

As per a report in Variety, Marvel’s Kevin Feige and his team were impressed by the actor following the success of Honey Boy. This is why they were eyeing him for a Superhero character. However, it’s not clear for what role he was being considered. After the lawsuit controversy, Marvel backed out and never actually took a meeting with Shia LaBeouf.

The actor was also supposed to do a film directed by Olivia. It was reported that he was replaced by Harry Styles. The report also revealed the real reason behind him not doing the film.

The report adds that “Variety has learned LaBeouf was dropped from the film. Though shooting had not started yet when LaBeouf departed, insiders close to the project say LaBeouf displayed poor behaviour and his style clashed with the cast and crew, including Wilde, who ultimately fired him,” the outlet reported. “He is not an easy guy to work with,” a source told the outlet, adding that he was “off-putting” to those associated with the project, particularly Olivia, who is known to build collaborative sets with a “zero a–hole policy.”

Well, what’s your take on Shia LaBeouf not being able to do a Marvel film because of the lawsuit controversy? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Says The High Court Ruling Was ‘Plainly Wrong’ & ‘He Didn’t Receive A Fair Trial’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube