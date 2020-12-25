Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are one of the most loved couples of the entertainment world. If you are wondering how they are celebrating their Christmas, this article is just for you. The Canadian pop star took to social media and posted an adorable video with his model wife.

In the video, we see Justin Bieber having a drink while grooving to a song. On the other hand, Hailey is recording him on the camera.

Sharing the video, Justin Bieber wrote in the caption, “Ive officially lost it. Lol merry Christmas.” Have a look at the video here.

In another video uploaded by Justin Bieber, we see him dancing with Johnny Blaze and Nick. In the caption, the Yummy singer wrote, “Have fun with this one guys 👀👀 @jblazeofficial @nick.” On the video, Miley Cyrus commented, “Learning tomorrow . FaceTiming you to get the tea.” Have a look at the post here.

In the most recent photo uploaded by Justin Bieber, we see him kissing Hailey Bieber in front of a fully decorated Christmas tree. Have a look at the adorable couple here.

Justin Bieber yesterday uploaded a group picture with his fellow mates and wife Hailey Bieber. In the picture, everyone is seen donning Santa caps. In the caption, the Baby singer wrote, “These people truly make my life so much better. Thank you for being who you are. Words can’t describe the gratitude i feel toward all of you.. thank you thank you thank you.”

Well, seems like Justin Bieber is having the best Christmas time with his loved ones. What’s your take on the singer’s posts? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

