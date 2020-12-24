British singer Rita Ora might have to celebrate Christmas away from home. After being slammed by the public for flouting Covid restrictions, she flew to Bulgaria to escape the limelight.

The singer may now miss the chance to get back home until well after Christmas, as the Bulgarian government has suspended all flights to and from the UK, reports thesun.co.uk.

Rita had publicly apologised and agreed to pay a 10,000-pound fine after she hosted a party at a London restaurant during the lockdown in November.

It was later revealed she had not isolated after returning from a concert in Egypt the week prior to the party.

A source said: “Rita flew out after the party incident to take time out and reflect on everything — and work on a music video while out there. It hit her hard because she knew she had made mistakes but wanted to be clear how remorseful she was and then head away to stay out of the limelight for a bit.”

“Bulgaria is a far cry from London and meant she could film a video for her new music without attracting too much attention, which is the last thing she wants right now. But things have changed fast and she faces the prospect of being stuck for God knows how long. At the moment there are no flights back until January 31. It’s the worst end to a nightmare few months,” added the source.

Rita’s trip happened after she requested fans to “learn” from her mistakes.

