Irish actress Brenda Fricker, who is well known for playing the role of reclusive “Pigeon Lady” in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, has now revealed her plans for this Holiday season. Scroll down to know what are her plans.

The 75-year-old Oscar-winning actress career spanned six decades on stage and screen. She has appeared in more than 30 films and television roles. The actress recently appeared on The Ray D’Arcy Show, wherein she revealed that Christmas “can be very dark” for someone like herself, who lives alone.

Brenda Fricker said, “I would be lying if I said that it would be a nice and happy Christmas because … I’m old and I live alone. It can be very dark,” she said, adding that she has spent past Christmas holidays in solitude. I just turn the phone off and put the blinds down. I do pre-record some good programs, and I have my dog and I get myself through it that way. I don’t want to be sounding kind of negative but it is a different kind of Christmas, that’s all.”

Fricker further said that more than Christmas she finds New Year’s eve even harder. She said to the host, “The bells are ringing and there is no one to turn around to and hug and smile, and I can’t get away from the bells, there are churches everywhere.”

The host Ray D’Arcy also pointed out the ironic situation during the Christmas eve. He said that many families during the holiday season will be watching her in the Home Alone sequel while she will be spending Christmas time alone. To which, Brenda Fricker replied, “Well, the pigeon lady was very much on her own.”

The veteran actress also said that she doesn’t speak to her former costar Macaulay Culkin anymore but she does think about him occasionally. The actress said, “I worry about him, but I’m not in touch with him.”

