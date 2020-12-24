Tom Holland and Russo Brothers left their fans shocked and excited when they announced the de-route from superhero projects, Cherry. The film stars Tom in the leading role and is an anticipated one across the globe. But seems like it has hit a roadblock with the new poster that dropped recently. Fans were quick to criticise the use of a font that was not even readable and the publishers were at the receiving end of a backlash. Read on to know what exactly happened here. Scroll below.

Advertisement

Cherry is an adaptation of a book by the same name. The film stars Tom Holland as an Army medic who is suffering from a post-traumatic disorder. He later becomes a bank robber after his addiction to drugs leads to his bankruptcy. Turns out, a font mishap by Variety has cost the makers a troll attack and led to the publication issuing an apology.

Advertisement

As per several reports, Variety rolled out a misprinted poster on their official site and that was how the world was introduced to Cherry. The name of the film was written in a font so confusing that one couldn’t even figure it out. The publication did put up an apology and released the corrected poster but it was too late already. Twitter was all over the row and garnered bizarre reactions.

A Twitter user wrote, “Cherry, apparently. I was like “oh I see the medical cross, I get what this is trying, but it’s missing a piece” lol nope it’s just a mistake, the actual poster says Cherry lol.” Another wrote, “It’s supposed to say Cherry. The next on the intended poster is pretty normal but somehow the pic above that vanity fair posted is beyond fucked up.”

This Cherry poster is reportedly a digital version of the ad, I just want this rn pic.twitter.com/UK19uSpLbM — Dory🍒65 (@spideyholland99) December 24, 2020 Cherry, apparently. I was like “oh I see the medical cross, I get what this is trying, but it’s missing a piece” lol nope it’s just a mistake, the actual poster says Cherry lol. — Alexandra Gallant (@GallantDesigner) December 24, 2020 So that Cherry poster might be terrible except for the fact that about a billion people now know about the movie (which sounds potentially good actually) who wouldn’t have before — mockeye ghost (@RunnerD3x) December 24, 2020

In their apology for Tom Holland’s wrong Cherry poster, Variety wrote, “Variety apologizes for our mistake in the digital misprint of the ad for the film ‘Cherry.’ This is not up to our standards. Here is the corrected version of the ad.”

Tell us what do you think about the Cherry poster? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Wonder Woman 1984 Star Gal Gadot Responds To Backlash Over Cleopatra Role: “The Queen Was Macedonian”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube