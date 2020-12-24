The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the release of much-awaited Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984. The film will be released in theatre as well as in HBO Max on December 25. The actress has been busy promoting her film recently. However, she addressed the concerns related to her upcoming film Cleopatra.

The actress reportedly has been cast in an upcoming biopic about the historic queen of Egypt ‘Cleopatra’ which is based on a script by Shutter Island writer Laeta Kalogridis. Following the announcement, backlash spurred on social media about a white actress portraying the part.

During an interview with BBC Arabic, Gal Gadot was asked about Egyptians who feel that the star’s role as Queen of that nation is an example of Hollywood whitewashing. The actress said, “First of all, if you want to be true to the facts, then Cleopatra was Macedonian. We were looking for a Macedonian actress that could fit Cleopatra. She wasn’t there. And I was very passionate about Cleopatra.”

Patty Jenkins, who directed Gal in the film Wonder Woman 1984, will also direct the film, Cleopatra. And the actress believes that she finds the story to be a universal one. She said, “To me, as a people’s lover, and I have friends from across the globe, whether they’re Muslims or Christian or Catholic or atheist or Buddhist or Jewish, of course. People are people. And with me, I want to celebrate the legacy of Cleopatra and honour this amazing historic icon that I admire so much.”

Gal Gadot further said, “But, you know, anybody can make this movie, and anybody can go ahead and do it. I’m very passionate that I’m going to do my own, too.”

Meanwhile, it’s worth pointing out that a biopic on the Egyptian queen was made in 1963 as well. The film was directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz and it starred Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton and Rex Harrison.

