Gal Gadot To Play Cleopatra, Twitterati Question Why No Egyptian Actor Rather?

Gal Gadot happened to be all over the news yesterday but not for Wonder Woman 1984. The actor is all set to play famous Egyptian Queen Cleopatra in the historical drama directed by Petty Jenkins. But it seems like this news has not just garnered love and praises, but some questions too. Many have questioned Gadot’s and the inaccuracy of it on Twitter. Below is what the Twitterati is saying about the news.
Advertisement
Announcing her next collaboration with the Wonder Woman filmmaker, Gal wrote, “As you might have heard, I teamed up with Patty Jenkins and Leata Kalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she`s never been seen before. To tell her story for the first time through women`s eyes, both behind and in front of the camera…We hope women and girls all around the world, who aspire to tell stories will never give up on their dreams and will make their voices heard, by and for other women”.
While Gal Gadot made it clear that Cleopatra will be women telling women stories, but what has triggered a debate is a fact that the makers cast an Israeli woman to play an Egyptian character. What else has been pointed out is the fact that they did not go for an Arab or Black woman for the role.
Advertisement
A twitter user talking about Gal Gadot‘s casting wrote, “Which Hollywood dumbass thought it would be a good idea to cast an Israeli actress as Cleopatra (a very bland looking one) instead of a stunning Arab actress like Nadine Njeim? And shame on you, Gal Gadot. Your country steals Arab land & you’re stealing their movie roles… smh”.
Trending
“Hotep logic: The Jews in the Bible were actually black, and the “Jews” as we know them today were actually the ruling class who enslaved them. Gal Gadot, an Israeli, is chosen to play the Egyptian queen Cleopatra. This is racism and historically inaccurate,” wrote another.
Below are a few reactions compiled:
Which Hollywood dumbass thought it would be a good idea to cast an Israeli actress as Cleopatra (a very bland looking one) instead of a stunning Arab actress like Nadine Njeim?
And shame on you, Gal Gadot. Your country steals Arab land & you’re stealing their movie roles… smh. https://t.co/GY5tYEcl4K pic.twitter.com/JcrnM1RUQq
— sameera khan (@SameeraKhan) October 11, 2020
this fucking website pic.twitter.com/Wm8pNJpLpM
— Spooky Brick (@TheHinduDindu) October 11, 2020
ur telling me gal gadot, a white israeli woman who has served in the idf is going to play cleopatra?? gal gadot? playing an egyptian women? nah fck off
— *:･nisaﾟ*: ✧ (@raquelfanpage) October 11, 2020
Let’s ignore for a second that Cleopatra wasn’t white and shouldn’t be played by a white woman. But literally think about the political ramifications. You’re making a movie about Egypt with a lead actress who is from Israel. Egyptians won’t support this movie. It’s supposed to… https://t.co/aQdSQ9Iocx
— ☥ (@LawfulGoodGuy) October 11, 2020
Gal Gadot, a white Israeli woman being cast as Cleopatra, a most likely dark-skinned egyptian woman is a slap in the face to all of the Egyptian and/or dark-skinned actresses who would be better suited for the roll.
— gorilla grip (@lit_lizzy) October 11, 2020
Gal Gadot is neither Egyptian nor Greek, idiot. https://t.co/IbR8Nn4HG0
— Abdul El-Sayed, MD, DPhil (@AbdulElSayed) October 12, 2020
Why we casting Gal Gadot as Cleopatra when we have a whole icon named Zendaya pic.twitter.com/4MlLDpINDr
— Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) October 11, 2020
What are your thoughts on Gal Gadot playing Cleopatra? Let us know in the comments section below.
Must Read: Ryan Reynolds’ Birthday Wish For Hugh Jackman Is Full Of Love, But There’s A Twist!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement
Advertisement