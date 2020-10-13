Gal Gadot To Play Cleopatra, Twitterati Question Why No Egyptian Actor Rather?

Gal Gadot happened to be all over the news yesterday but not for Wonder Woman 1984. The actor is all set to play famous Egyptian Queen Cleopatra in the historical drama directed by Petty Jenkins. But it seems like this news has not just garnered love and praises, but some questions too. Many have questioned Gadot’s and the inaccuracy of it on Twitter. Below is what the Twitterati is saying about the news.

Announcing her next collaboration with the Wonder Woman filmmaker, Gal wrote, “As you might have heard, I teamed up with Patty Jenkins and Leata Kalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she`s never been seen before. To tell her story for the first time through women`s eyes, both behind and in front of the camera…We hope women and girls all around the world, who aspire to tell stories will never give up on their dreams and will make their voices heard, by and for other women”.

While Gal Gadot made it clear that Cleopatra will be women telling women stories, but what has triggered a debate is a fact that the makers cast an Israeli woman to play an Egyptian character. What else has been pointed out is the fact that they did not go for an Arab or Black woman for the role.

A twitter user talking about Gal Gadot‘s casting wrote, “Which Hollywood dumbass thought it would be a good idea to cast an Israeli actress as Cleopatra (a very bland looking one) instead of a stunning Arab actress like Nadine Njeim? And shame on you, Gal Gadot. Your country steals Arab land & you’re stealing their movie roles… smh”.

“Hotep logic: The Jews in the Bible were actually black, and the “Jews” as we know them today were actually the ruling class who enslaved them. Gal Gadot, an Israeli, is chosen to play the Egyptian queen Cleopatra. This is racism and historically inaccurate,” wrote another.

Below are a few reactions compiled:

What are your thoughts on Gal Gadot playing Cleopatra? Let us know in the comments section below.

