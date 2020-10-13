No one can beat Ryan Reynolds when it comes to having the best birthday wishes for people. Hugh Jackman is celebrating his 52nd birthday, and what on earth could stop Reynolds from having the funniest wish for his frenemy. The Deadpool fane shared a video message for the Wolverine star and below is what he has to say. Read On!

The online banter between Reynolds and Jackman has a separate fanbase for itself. The two stars time and again indulge in some leg-pulling and taking subtle digs at each other. While wishing the Wolverine fane, Reynolds did try to be subtle and understated. But what is Ryan Reynolds if not sarcastic?

Expressing that he loves Hugh Jackman, Reynolds in an Insta story said, “Hey Hugh, I just wanted to wish you a happy birthday and tell you I love you. I’m down here in Atlanta, I wish I could be celebrating with you.” Ryan Reynolds added, “You may notice that it’s a little quiet around the house this morning. That’s because I flew Deb and the kids and the dogs and your friends and furniture down here to celebrate your birthday with me. And we’re having an amazing time. And we miss you.”

Ryan Reynolds is in Atlanta, from where he has recorded and posted this video. The Deadpool star is shooting for the Netflix original Red Notice there. The film also stars Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in the leading roles. Reynolds has been sharing updates from the sets, ever since he began shooting and got tested for the first time.

The film was supposed to be shot in Italy, but the plans came to a halt due to the pandemic. As Italy is one of the highly affected countries, the team shifted its base to Georgia and will wrap up Red Notice by November.

Just like Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman is also busy with his projects. The actor will be seen in Reminiscence with Rebecca Ferguson, CIA drama The Good Spy and Enzo Ferrari’s biopic.

