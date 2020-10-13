Love him or hate him, but you can’t ignore Justin Bieber. Yes, the sensational singer very well knows how to stay in the limelight. Be it his chartbuster songs or PDA with Hailey Bieber, the Yummy singer has been consistent in making news. Today, he is grabbing headlines due to his much-talked-about collaboration with Crocs.

Yes, You read that right! The limited-edition Crocs will be finally out today for sale. It was on 6th October, when the Justin first teased his fans by stepping out with rubber clogs that were bright yellow, the signature colour of Bieber’s fashion brand, Drew House.

Speaking about the same, Justin Bieber in a press release said, “As an artist, it’s important that my creations stay true to myself and my style. I wear Crocs all the time, so designing my own pair came naturally. With these Crocs, I just focused on making something cool that I want to wear.”

The quirky and trendy looking Justin Bieber Crocs’ clog would be available for sale from 13th October, at 12 p.m. EST. As per IST, it’s 9.30 pm. You can get your hands on a pair by purchasing it online and also from the official website of Drew House. It will be also available in selected stores in China and South Korea. The price of a pair is $59.99.

Take a look at it below:

Meanwhile, on October 8, Justin and his wife Hailey were snapped post a date night at ritzy celebrity hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood, California.

Talking about Justin and Hailey’s dinner date, the couple looked stylish as ever. Hailey looked glamourous in a lovely Kim Shui two-piece set while Justin donned a cream knit sweater.

Talking about Hailey Bieber’s ensemble, it consisted of a sleeveless bandeau top and matching pants. The shiny silk grey cloud print ensemble with orange floral motifs made sure to keep our eyes glued to her. As compared to Hailey, Justin Bieber opted for a more casual look. He was snapped wearing an oversized cream striped knit sweater and khaki pants. He completed his look with a pair of cream coloured Nikes and an orange ski cap. He was also seen carrying a white paper bag as they exited the restaurant.

