Tenet Box Office (Worldwide): Christopher Nolan’s Sci-Fi Crosses The Conjuring 2

Tenet Box Office (Worldwide): Christopher Nolan took a big step by releasing his film amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The film released internationally in the Aug end and hit the US cinemas on September 3.

Advertisement

The performance of Tenet hasn’t been too well but considering the time it has released in, the film has managed to score a reasonable total worldwide. Even though the pandemic is in the control in several countries, the domestic market US is struggling hard. That’s where the film has seen the biggest blow. Additionally, it’s yet to release in a big market like India.

Advertisement

As per the latest Box Office update, Tenet has done a worldwide business of $323.3 million. According to Box Office Mojo, the sci-fi film has done a business of $48.3 million in the US and $275 million internationally. The biggest international markets to contribute to the film are China ($75.3 million), UK ($21.8 million), France ($21.4 million), Japan ($19.2 million), Germany ($17.2 million).

All eyes are on $400 million mark and for that, the film will have to continue performing in leading international markets specially China. Additionally, it will have to sustain better in the US and score well in India upon its release here.

Meanwhile, Tenet has become 443rd highest-grossing film worldwide. It was 477th highest-grossing film of all time by the end of last weekend. The film has crossed the global lifetime business of films like The Expendables 2 ($314.9 million), The Conjuring ($319.5 million), The Conjuring 2 ($320.3 million) & Schindler’s List ($322.2 million). The next immediate targets of Tenet are Se7en ($327.3 million), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom ($333.1 million), Fantastic Four ($333.5 million) and Now You See Me 2 ($334.8 million).

Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia and others in important roles. The film has been described as “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage”. The trailer of the action thriller gives a glimpse into the mission that the protagonist secret agents, essayed by Pattinson and Washington, embark on, in a time-bending mission to prevent World War III.

The film has been shot across seven countries i.e. India, the US, the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, and Norway.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates related to Tenet and other films.

Must Read: Did Tom Cruise’s Interference Help Hugh Jackman To Bag X-Men?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube