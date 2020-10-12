Did Tom Cruise's Interference Help Hugh Jackman To Bag X-Men?

In one of our Fact-O-Meter articles, we had revealed how Hugh Jackman came on-board for X-Men, at the very last moment. Few would be aware that Jackman was the third choice to play Wolverine in the film which kick-started one of the most successful franchises.

Advertisement

Initially, Man Of Steel actor, Russell Crowe was approached for the role of mutant. Well, the actor was intrigued by the role but due to some creative differences with the director Bryan Singer, he backed out. But while moving out of the project, he suggested the name of Jackman for the role.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Singer didn’t approach Hugh Jackman but went to Hitman actor, Dougray Scott. Fortunately or unfortunately, Scott faced a clash of shooting schedules of X-Men and Mission: Impossible 2. Apparently, he chose MI 2 but while leaving the project, he pointed out at MI lead actor Tom Cruise for losing out on Wolverine’s role.

Narrating the story of how he had to opt-out of X-Men and paved the way for Hugh Jackman, Dougray Scott had said, “Tom Cruise didn’t let me do it. We were doing Mission: Impossible and he was like, ‘You’ve got to stay and finish the film’ and I said I will, but I’ll go and do that as well. For whatever reason, he said I couldn’t. He was a very powerful guy. Other people were doing everything to make it work,” as per Daily Telegraph.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds, who is known for taking a dig at fans and colleagues on social media, recently targeted X-Men actor Jackman. It was Ryan’s response to Hugh’s Instagram post. And then Jackman’s reply to it.

Hugh Jackman stepped out of home recently and took to the social media platform to share a pic of himself in New York. He captioned the image, “I love New York.” Visible in the background is pretty empty streets, the high rise buildings and a huge blank billboard. The actor opted for look consisting of dark pants, a navy blue printed t-shirt and a dark blue cap. He also wore a white-bluish face mask.

Seeing the empty billboards, Ryan Reynolds couldn’t help himself and inserted his picture in it. Posting the pic on his story, he wrote, “Hi Hugh!” He also credited an Instagram page, Mutant101, for the creation.

Responding to the same Hugh Jackman, reposted Ryan Reynold’s story to his and added huge buggy eyes on the actor.

Must Read: Gal Gadot To REUNITE With Wonder Woman Director Patty Jenkins For A MEGA Biopic!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube