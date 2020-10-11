Suits Trivia: Meghan Markle Wore A Dress Worth THIS Much While Auditioning For Rachel Zane

While Aaron Korsh’s Suits didn’t land its target audience in the initial years of its release in India, the fans have exponentially grown in the last few years. The bond between Gabriel Macht’s Harvey and Patrick J Adams’ Mike, the romantic track between Mike and Meghan Markle’s Rachel, and many more things helped the audience develop an emotional connection with the show.

Advertisement

It’s always nice to read some interesting trivia about your favourite shows, and this one will surely amuse you. Meghan Markle‘s Rachel Zane has always been this no-nonsense, sharply dressed character on the show. She is known for her ‘to the T’ formal attire sense. But there’s a fascinating trivia about how she went to audition for Rachel and what was she wearing to it.

Advertisement

A report on Vanity Fair states, “When she auditioned for the role, Markle showed up in black jeans, a plum-coloured spaghetti-strap top, and heels. It suddenly occurred to her that for the screen test, she needed to look less casual and more like a lawyer. She dashed into an H&M and bought a little black dress for $35. Sure enough, she was asked to change into the dress, which she hadn’t even tried on. Thank God it fit.”

About her audition, Meghan Markle had told, “My parents had been so supportive, watching me audition, trying to make ends meet, taking all the odds-and-ends jobs to pay my bills. I was doing calligraphy, and I was a hostess at a restaurant—and all those things that actors do. My father knew how hard it is for an actor to get work, so he above all people was so proud that I was able to beat the odds.”

Meghan Markle did leave a void when she left Suits, as the show seemed incomplete to many without her and Patrick J Adams. However, the makers did a brilliant job of not letting us miss them, relying very much on Gabriel Macht’s Harvey Specter. There were rumours that she could return for her portrayal of Rachel Zane in Suits. If that happens, there wouldn’t be better news for the fans.

Must Read: Mission: Impossible 7: Tom Cruise Riding Motorcycle & Doing Stunts On The Streets Of Rome Is A Sight To Behold

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube