Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool To Appear In Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange The Multiverse Of Madness?

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is turning out to be a celebration of sorts. The film that is much anticipated is said to have quite several cameos making it more interesting. Adding to the list of special appearances is our very own quirky superhero Deadpool. Yes, you read that right, Ryan Reynolds might make his way to the next instalment of the Benedict starrer and below are all the deets.

It is already a known fact that Marvel head Kevin Feige wishes to cast as many as A-Listers in the Doctor Strange film. It was said that many Marvel superheroes and even the old ones from the Disney flicks have been approached to make appearances in the much-anticipated film.

Now, as we know, many X-Men members are already making cameos at surprising situations in the film, the newest update comes in a cherry on the cake. As per We Got This Covered, Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool is being eyed by Kevin Feige to star in Doctor Strange The Multiverse Of Madness.

As per the same report, a source has claimed that it isn’t anymore just an idea with the studio head, but the talks have escalated too. Ryan Reynolds is in the official negotiations to join the film as Deadpool. The news is undoubtedly exciting for fans of both including Benedict’s Doctor Strange and Ryan’s Deadpool.

Alongside the reports of Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool making an entry, it is also heard that Marvel is planning to introduce Wade Wilson in Doctor Strange The Multiverse Of Madness. Nothing is concrete about her casting as of yet, but the buzz is strong.

Meanwhile, grapevine also has that Benedict Cumberbatch is also making a cameo in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3. The actor will reprise Doctor Strange and play Tom’s mentor. The actor is all set to take over from Robert Downey Jr, whose chemistry with Holland has a huge fanbase.

