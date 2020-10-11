The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons Shaved Daily While Battling COVID, Here’s Why!

There is no doubt that James Joseph Parsons, aka Jim Parsons is better known as Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory. Last month, the Primetime Emmy Awards revealed that he and hubby Todd Spiewak had contracted the COVID in mid-March. Now, during a recent appearance, he revealed something he did while he was under the weather.

Advertisement

As per the actor, he shaved daily in fear that an emergency call may be made to rush him to the hospital if he worsens. Read about it below.

Advertisement

During a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jim Parsons revealed the reason behind why he shaved daily while fighting the virus. He said, “It was frightening. I feel like we probably must have had a mild-ish case, you know, we had the fever and the chest pressure and things like that, but I would say at least 50 percent of my quote-unquote pain was just the anxiety and the fear, partly why I still feel that way now, to be honest, but it was in March and here in New York, it was not pretty,”

The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons continued. “I went to bed every night wondering, ‘I hope we don’t have to make an emergency call’. You know what’s crazy, I shaved every single day that I was sick and partly it was because I felt better when I was clean-shaven and partly it was because, this is so morbid, I thought if I have to get rushed to the hospital I want to look like I’m trying. I want to enthuse people to come to me and help me, please.”

For those who do not know, last month, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Big Bang Theory actor revealed that he and husband Todd Spiewak had contracted COVID in mid-March.

Saying that he had initially thought he had a cold Jim Parsons added, “Yeah, we had it. Tom and I both had it early on. It was like middle of March. We didn’t know what it was. We thought we had colds. And then, it seemed less likely and then finally we lost our sense of smell and taste. Utterly, and it defies the descriptions. For me I didn’t realize how completely taste and smell could be gone. And when you’re in quarantine and there’s really nothing to do but eat. Oh my god, that was brutal.”

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ronit Roy REJECTED Zero Dark Thirty & Homeland For Student Of The Year, Adaalat

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube