The Big Bang Theory Star Jim Parsons Reveals Having COVID-19; Here's How Sheldon Cooper Was Pandemic-Ready Since 2010

We all are currently dealing with a deadly virus situation named COVID-19. The entire world was under the lockdown mode. But, slowly and steadily, people have started to accept the new normal and resume their work. Well, maybe because of this, the cases of positive corona patients are increasing. Many names from the Hollywood industry has come forward who were infected with the virus. One such name is that of The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons.

The actor recently revealed that he was COVID-19 positive. Not only him, but his husband Todd Spiewak had also contracted the disease early in the pandemic. Jim revealed this during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. But did you know the actor was prepared for this since 2010? Continue reading further to know how?

Jim Parsons spoke about him contacting the virus and explained that it wasn’t something that he had really spoken about previously. The actor had initially thought he just had a cold before some of the more unique symptoms of COVID-19 hits, such as the complete loss of taste and smell.

The Big Bang Theory star revealed “Yeah, we had it. Tom and I both had it early on; it was like the middle of March. We didn’t know what it was. We thought we had colds. And then, it seemed less likely and then finally we lost our sense of smell and taste. Utterly, and it defies the descriptions. For me, I didn’t realize how completely taste and smell could be gone. And when you’re in quarantine, and there’s really nothing to do but eat. Oh my god, that was brutal.”

Jim Parsons continued, “I tried other creative outlets because the acting, obviously wasn’t happening, and I took a painting class for a while, I took. I took a creative writing class for a while, and everything petered out I don’t know if the truth is, well, you’re just an actor, and that’s what you do, and that’s what you should do or if it’s just I really don’t have the see-through-stick-to-activeness for anything.”

Well talking about The Big Bang Theory, fans are still not over the show and especially Sheldon Cooper. The series ended last year, and since the pandemic, many fans have wondered how the notoriously germophobic Sheldon would handle the pandemic. For Parsons, he thinks Sheldon would be handling it just fine as it’s something he’s been preparing for forever.

“He was built for this,” Jim Parsons said. “This is the moment he was waiting for. I was saying earlier, he, we had an entire episode which I didn’t think about until recently where he would have like a Shel-bot where he had like a video screen on a remote control wheelie thing. And that was when people still needed to get together in groups, and so he would just send that out and sit in his room. Don’t touch me, don’t sneeze on me. And so, I guess, he’d be fine.”

What do you think about this? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Willow Smith Is Proud Of Mom Jada Pinkett Smith Over August Alsina Row!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube